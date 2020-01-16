Jawaani Jaaneman actress Alaya F opens up about nepotism: Even in our struggle, we are privileged

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jawaani Jaaneman actress Alaya F opens up about nepotism

Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya F is all set to enter showbiz with her first film Jawaani Jaaneman. The diva will be seen alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in the film. While she belongs to a filmy background with her mother ruling the screens at one point of time, Alaya reveals that her journey was not an easy one. While talking to Mumbai Mirror, she admits “I got rejected several times, then, was lucky enough to bag this film. I am glad that I got rejected and grateful my debut is happening with Saif sir and Tabu ma’am. It didn’t feel real until I started shooting the film.”

Further, talking about nepotism, Alaya admits, “We need to realise that even in our struggle, we are privileged. If we got rejected in 10 auditions, someone else has got the thumbs down 100 times. Their struggle is greater than ours. But just because I’m privileged, doesn’t mean that I’m not going to do what I love and work hard at it.”

The newcomer also reveals that she never wanted to become an actress. She was always into academic and was involved in extra-curricular activities. When she realized her love for film, Alaya got herself into ‘a four-year course in filmmaking at the New York University.’ She reveals that after a year during a group activity, she realised that she enjoyed acting. It was when she set on a path to become an actress.

It wasn’t easy for her as she faced many rejections. Alaya reveals, “On returning to Mumbai, I was clear that I would train for another two years and did many acting and dance classes, learnt everything from Bollywood to contemporary hip hop and Kathak. To get rid of my Yankee accent, I took Hindi diction classes and signed up for voice modulation.”

