Jasmin Bhasin on latest song Tera Suit: Collaborating with Aly is special

Bigg Boss 14 couple Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni co-star in the music video of the new song, Tera Suit. This is Jasmin's first music video, and that too with Aly, and the actress says it was indeed a special experience. "Anything I collaborate with Aly, it is very special. After 'Bigg Boss', I have been in an extremely positive and happy phase. I wanted to reflect that happiness on screen. Our fans have already given us immense love and now we want to give back to them through this music video. It is a party song; it's happy, colourful and exciting. I have a feeling people will play the song during very often during Holi," Jasmin tells IANS.

The song has been composed and sung by Tony Kakkar, and Jasmin is all praise for him.

"Shooting with Tony was also great fun, as Aly and I are funny and positive in nature, so all together it was great fun. With Aly, this was the first time we have worked together. I used to wonder earlier what kind of co-star Aly would be but after working with him I can clearly say he is amazing, (a co-star) cannot get better than him," she says.

"After reality shows, this is our first collaboration and Jasmin's first music video with me. I am very happy. I have always loved Tony bhai's songs and 'Tera Suit' is a party anthem. Our fans wanted to see us together post 'Bigg Boss', and we just hope they love the song."

The upbeat track is a peppy party number that has got netizens grooving. Sharing the song on social media, Goni posted a short video clip on Instagram writing, "Our song is out. please shower us with ur love & blessings (sic)." Kakkar has not only sung the song but is also credited for the music and lyrics of the video.

In the music video, while Goni is seen as a prisoner, Jasmin appears as a ravishing cop. Soon after, the two breaks into party mode and are joined by fellow cellmates. Singer-composer Tony Kakkar also features in the video along with the couple. Take a look:

