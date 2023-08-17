Japan Ambassador to India Hiroshi Suzuki dances to Jailer's Kaavaalaa song: 'Love for Rajinikanth'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@HIROSUZUKIAMBJP Japan Ambassador dances to Jailer's Kaavaalaa song

The song 'Kaavaalaa' from the movie 'Jailer', starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Rajinikanth, has become a superhit. It is captivating the hearts of fans around the world. The film and the song continue has gained immense popularity, thanks to its dynamic dance steps. After the video of a Japanese man dancing to the song went viral, now Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan to India has collaborated with a YouTuber Mayo San for a dance performance on Kaavaalaa, demonstrating his 'love for Rajinikanth'.

The video of this collaboration has gone viral on the social media platforms. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Suzuki shared the video and wrote, "Kaavaalaa dance video with Japanese YouTuber Mayo san(@MayoLoveIndia) My Love for Rajinikanth continues … @Rajinikanth #Jailer #rajinifans..Video courtesy: Japanese Youtuber Mayo san and her team"

Videos of many social media users dancing to this popular song have been posted online. Earlier also Suzuki posted a video in which he was seen flipping his glasses like Rajnikanth. He was seen taking the help of another person to do it in the right way. He wrote along with the video, "Vannakkam! @Rajinikanth, #Japan also loves you a lot!#Jailer #rajinifans”

About Tamannaah's Kaavaalaa

Sung by Shilpa Rao and Anirudh Ravichander, the lyrics were penned by Arunraja Kamaraj. The dance moves of Tamannaah and Rajinikanth and the beats of the song from ‘Jailer’ made it viral and trending. During the song launch, Tamannaah told ANI, "People have given so much love. The song is trending so much that normally we promote films but now this song has promoted us so much that we literally have to come out and talk about the love that people have given us and made it a trend. Jailer of course is a film that has been dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu. So, it will; definitely reach out to. It’s rooted Tamil film which hopefully will reach out to all the audience."

ALSO READ: Jailer box office collection day 6: Rajinikanth's film continues to rule; earns Rs 200 crore in India

About Jailer

Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Rajinikanth plays the role of Jailer Muthuvel Pandian. The film is touted to be an action-packed entertainer and has a stellar star cast that includes Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan in prominent roles.

The story follows Muthuvel Pandian, a strict jailer, who learns that a prisoner is planning to escape jail with the help of a gang. He shall leave no stone unturned to stop the evacuation. Released on August 10, the film features two distinctive personalities of Rajinikanth as a typical retired family man, and a furious man who spares no one when he gets into action. Mohanlal also made a special appearance in the film.

Latest Entertainment News