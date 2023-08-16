Jailer box office collection day 6: Rajinikanth's film continues to rule; earns Rs 200 crore in India

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Jailer box office collection

Rajinikanth made a comeback after two years with Jailer and how! Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer became the highest-grossing Tamil film in 2023. Even six days after its release, Rajinikanth’s Jailer is going strong at the box office. As per early trade, the film is inching close to Rs 400 crore mark worldwide. Backed by Kalanithi Maran, the film also stars Vasanth Ravi, Shiva Rajkumar, Mirna Menon, Jackie Shroff, Vinayakan, and Tamannaah Bhatia in important roles.

Jailer box office Report

Not just in India, the film is performing phenomenal internationally. On Independence Day (August 15), Jailer collected Rs 33 crore. With this, the film’s total domestic collection now stands at Rs 207 crore. Jailer had an overall 81.59 per cent Tamil occupancy on Tuesday. The film emerged as the highest grossing film of 2023 in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka.

Jailer is also performing exceptionally well in Kerala and has raked in nearly Rs 30 crore in the state. Going by the trade reports, Jailer is eyeing Rs 400 crore worldwide. It is expected to continue its dream run, thanks to the film's positive reviews.

About Jailer

The story follows Muthuvel Pandian, a strict jailer, who learns that a prisoner is planning to escape jail with the help of a gang. He shall leave no stone unturned to stop the evacuation. Released on August 10, the film features two distinctive personalities of Rajinikanth as a typical retired family man, and a furious man who spares no one when he gets into action. Mohanlal also made a special appearance in the film.

Produced by Sun Pictures, the film had music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. VTV Ganesh, Redin Kingsley, Sunil, Mirna Menon, Rithvik and several others were part of the supporting cast.

