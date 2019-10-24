Janhvi Kapoor's reaction to kid wishing her 'Happy Diwali' is priceless. Watch video

Just a day after getting trolled for not removing a tag from her attire- Janhvi Kapoor has come under the radar of the Netizens once again but this time for her generosity. It all happened after right after her daily routine Pilates classes when she was being clicked by the paparazzi.

The kids from the area started shouting her name and wishing her 'Happy Diwali.' She wished them back by waving which surely would have made their day. Not only this, she even treated the shutterbugs well by offering them, sweets.

Some days back, a similar incident happened when kids from a nearby building started shouting ‘Janhvi didi’ and she responded to them through flying kisses. Have a look at the video here:

On the professional front, she will next be seen in a couple of films like Dostana 2, The Kargil Girl, and RoohiAfza.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News