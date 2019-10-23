Janhvi Kapoor forgets to remove price tag from her dupatta. Gets trolled

Wednesday, October 23, 2019
     
Janhvi Kapoor was recently spotted in traditional attire after which the tag on her dupatta caught the attention of Netizens. 

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 23, 2019 9:57 IST
Representative News Image

Actress Janhvi Kapoor managed to catches everyone's attention whenever she is seen stepping out of the city. The actress is usually spotted in shorts or gym looks but this time it was her traditional avatar that grabbed eyeballs. The 22-year-old who wore a bright yellow salwar-suit and dupatta recently became the topic of discussion on the internet when she forgot to remove the price tag from her attire. 

In a recent Instagram video, she can be seen waving to the paparazzi and moving towards her later which the tag gets its due attention. Soon, netizens started pulling her leg for not pulling off the price tag from her dress. There were people who wrote, “Bechari jaldi m tah nikalna bhool gyi" while another one commented, “Her dupatta still has the tag on.” Another wondered, “She is carrying tag with her.” A person wrote, “Myntra return will not pick it up if it doesn’t have tag."

Have a look at the video:

On the work front, Janhvi has a lot of films in line. She will be seen in Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and newcomer Lakshya. The actress has begun shooting for Kargil Girl and has wrapped up Rajkummar Rao starrer RoohiAfza. 

