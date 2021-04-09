Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JANHVI KAPOOR Janhvi Kapoor stuns in monokini, shares stunning pictures of Maldives' sunset

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is holidaying in Maldives. The actress definitely knows just how to 'wow' her fans and her new pics from the vacation is the proof. The Roohi star shared mesmerising glimpses of her getaway in Island paradise as she viewed a gorgeous view of the sunset, clad in a holographic metallic monokini. She accessorised her look with dainty gold chains and hoop earrings.

Taking to her Instagram, the actress posted a carousel of pictures where she can be seen posing against the backdrop of the blue ocean water and the setting sun. Some photos are candid captures of the beautiful actor as the sun paints the sky red and a stunning picturesque view of the sky filled with the clouds presents a postcard-like scene. The last picture shows an all smiles Janhvi as she seems to cherish her time amid nature's bounty.

The actor is seen flaunting her perfectly toned figure, and the monokini adds a charm to the photos. The actor captioned the post by writing, "Iridescence" and added a rainbow emoticon alongside.

Janhvi became the last one to jump on the Maldives bandwagon. Over the past few months, several celebs including Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, and more have travelled to the Maldives.

Janhvi was last seen in 'Roohi', produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film marked the first-ever collaboration of Rajkummar and Janhvi. The horror-comedy also became the first film to arrive in theatres after the government allowed cinema halls nationwide to operate at full capacity from February 1 with COVID-19 safety protocols put in place.

Meanwhile, Janhvi recently travelled to New York. She shared glimpses of her outing with sister Khushi, who studies films there.

(With ANI Inputs)