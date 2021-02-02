Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JANHVIKAPOOR Janhvi Kapoor's 'before and after' pics show the struggle of food vs fashion is real

Actress Janhvi Kapoor enjoys a massive fanbase on her social media platform. The actress is an avid social media user and keeps her fans and followers updated with what's happening in her life. She often shares pictures and videos with goofy captions that are sure to leave everyone in splits. And once again, Janhvi who is always up for some fun shared a funny yet relatable post with her fans.

Janhvi on Monday took to her Instagram and shared two before and after pictures of her from the dressing rooms. In the first picture, she can be seen devouring in pasta as she is getting her hair done. And in the next picture that followed the actress can be seen struggling to fit in a dress as her team tries hard to pin up her glamorous silver gown. Janhvi added a fun caption to the post and wrote, "Before and after". Well, is the struggle due to her Pasta indulgence?

Not just Janhvi's post but even the comment section was filled with some hilarious comments. Activist Orhan Awatramani commented, "Reel life VS real life". Stylist Mohit Rai also wrote, "Cannot deal with laughing emoji". Actress Mrunal Thakur also found the post funny and wrote, "Hahahha".

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for her upcoming film Good Luck Jerry. She also has Dostana 2 with Kartik Aryan, Roohi Afzana with Rajkummar Rao, Karan Johar's Takht in her kitty.