Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora dazzle in black, Sara rocks ethnic look at Varun-Natasha's anniversary bash

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan

Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal’s Anniversary Bash: One of the cutest couples in the industry, VD married his childhood sweetheart and renowned designer Natasha Dalal in 2021. The duo has been setting major couple goals often with their lovely public appearances, social media posts and adorable PDA. On Tuesday, the couple hosted a grand anniversary party at their residence in Mumbai. Attending the festivities were Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, and others celebrities. While many dazzled in black, Sara, on the other hand, wore ethnic to Varun and Natasha's anniversary party.

In the videos that are going viral on social media platforms, Janhvi, Sara, and others are seen arriving at Varun's residence in style, while the actor welcomed them with a warm hug.

Janhvi Kapoor looked sassy in a black midi dress, which she paired with strappy black heels, a chained mini-shoulder bag and gold hoop earrings. She rounded off her look with wavy tresses and sleek winged eyeliner. Janhvi was also joined by fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

Malaika arrived at the bash alongside actor-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. Twinning in black, the couple made a dashing entry to the party. The actress looked absolutely hot in a turtle-neck bodycon dress, which she paired with heeled boots and a messy bun. Arjun, on the other hand, opted for a black hooded sweatshirt and teamed it up with a matching t-shirt, trousers, and tinted glasses. Filmmaker Karan Johar wore a graphic T-shirt with black blazer and a matching pair of trousers.

Rocking the traditional look was Sara Ali Khan in a pink and blue kurta set worn with a pair of sharara. The actress completed her look with traditional jhumkas, minimal make-up, and wavy hair. Notably, Sara is seen with an injury on her nose.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANICelebs at Varun-Natasha's anniversary bash

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal tied the knot on January 24, 2021. The close-knit wedding was a dreamy affair with only family members and close friends in attendance. The two have known each other since sixth grade. However, they fell head-over-heels in love with each other after a couple of years. Eventually, Varun confessed his feelings for Natasha and there was no looking back for the duo.

Over the years, Varun remained tight-lipped about his relationship with his childhood sweetheart Natasha. And it was on Koffee With Karan 6 when the Student Of The Year actor made his relationship official. "I am dating her and we are a couple. I plan to marry soon," Varun had mentioned on the show.

Latest Entertainment News