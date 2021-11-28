Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/JANHVIKAPOOR Janhvi Kapoor joins 'Pooja, what is this behaviour' viral meme, brother Arjun thinks she needs help | VIDEO

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has shared a hilarious video, where she is seen recreating 'Bigg Boss 5' contestant Pooja Misra's popular 'Pooja, what is this behaviour?' moment from the controversial reality show with her make-up artist Riviera Lynn. Janhvi took to Instagram, where she shared the video. In the clip, the actress re-enacted the entire scene, which originally was a fight between contestants Shonali Nagrani and Pooja in 'Bigg Boss'. The clip shows Janhvi, who is dressed in a blue top paired with white shorts, kicking an object which hits Lynn.

Lynn then mouths the line: "Pooja, what is this behaviour?" Janhvi, who essays Pooja's role, replies that she kicked it by mistake. Janhvi captioned the video: "Do you guys think I need help."

Have a look at the same here:

As soon as she shared the same, a number of reactions started pouring in from not just her fans but even friends and family. Janhvi's actor-brother Arjun Kapoor replied: "YES." Janhvi's cousin Shanaya Kapoor said "'m praying for u." Sunny Kaushal commented, "Love the shot taking," while hair stylist Hiral Bhatia wrote, "Hahahaha epic. @rivieralynn hidden talent aur didi @janhvikapoor aap toh star ho."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi has wrapped the shooting of her upcoming film Mili which is produced by her father Boney Kapoor. The update on the same was shared by the actress herself on Instagram. She wrote, "It’s a wrap! #Milli My first film with papa, of whom I’ve only heard stories of all my life as a producer. But after working with you, and it feels so cool to say that!! I finally know what everyone means when they say you give your heart and soul to each film you take up. That isn’t the only reason this film is so special to me- it’s been the most inspiring journey to work with someone so completely consumed by his focus and love for cinema like @mathukuttyxavier sir.

Thank you and @noblebabuthomas for your guidance and patience. For reinstating my belief that if you work honestly enough and hard enough, however tough the journey is- it’s still the closest thing to magic. And it’s worth everything. I hope you guys feel the same way when you see the film! And I hope we make you proud papa thank you for this journey."

Janhvi will also be seen in films 'Good Luck Jerry', 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' and 'Dostana 2'.