Jacqueline Fernandez wants to be as gutsy as Kangana Ranaut. Here's what she said

Jacqueline Fernandez is all praise for Kangana Ranaut

Jacqueline Fernandez was all praise for Kangana Ranaut in her recent interaction at No Filter Neha with the host Neha Dhupia. The diva spilled the beans on many untouched aspects of her life. She even dropped all the filters and went on to become motor-mouthed at the show. When Neha Dhupia asked one quality which she would like to borrow from Kangana, she answered ''guts''.

Jackie said that she would like to have Kangana's guts and is willing to give her dancing skills. Well, that's not a bad deal. Kangana, are you listening?

Jacqueline would even like to have Taapsee Pannu's speaking skills in exchange for her stylist. Kangana and Taapsee bonded really well during Judwaa 2.

Earlier, when Taapsee appeared on Neha’s chat show, she had called Jacqueline as one of her worst co-stars. Stating the reason behind it, Taapsee said, “because she is so freaking hot and has a hot body, which I was struggling to match up to it in Judwaa 2 and I was like I just hope I don’t put myself to shame.”

On the professional front, Jacqueline was last seen in Drive along with Sushant Singh Rajput. The Netflix film was panned by critics and audience alike. She has been roped in for John Abraham’s Attack. Besides she also has a special number in Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.