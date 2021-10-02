Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ Jacqueline Fernandez goes beach cleaning as Swachh Bharat Abhiyan turns 4

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti and the 4th anniversary of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan on Saturday, actor Jacqueline Fernandez took up the mission to clean up beaches. The clean-up at the Mithi river bank was organised by Jacqueline's YOLO foundation. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor posted pictures from the cleaning drive and penned a caption to motivate others to volunteer as well.

Her post read, "2nd October, a date which is etched in millions of hearts as it's the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. Today, it's even more special because the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan turns 4. A clean city is the best gift we could give ourselves and other citizens."

Talking about the initiative, she added, "To do my bit on this day, I along with @jlyolofoundation and @kalambemalhar from @beachpleaseindia decided to visit the Mithi river bank to understand how we could also contribute. @beachpleaseindia has been working relentlessly to keep our city clean. They regularly conduct beach clean-ups which we all can volunteer in!! Let's all pledge together to save this beautiful city, country and planet."

Meanwhile, on the film front, Jacqueline was recently seen in the horror-comedy film, 'Bhoot Police'. Film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam, Jaaved Jaafri, and Jamie Lever in pivotal roles. In Pavan Kirpalani directorial horror-comedy, Saif-Arjun play the role of ghost hunters where Vibhooti (Saif) is a non-believer and Chiraunji (Arjun) is a believer of evil spirit. The duo brothers set off on a mission with Maya (Yami) and Kanika (Jacqueline) to ward off a notorious spirit living in a small town in the mountains.

Apart from this, Jacqueline will next be seen in films such as 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Attack', 'Ram Setu', and 'Kick 2', among others.