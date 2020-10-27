Jacqueline Fernandez gifts swanky new car to her staff member on Dussehra | VIDEO

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JACQUELINEF143 Jacqueline Fernandez gifts swanky car to her staff member on Dussehra

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez won hearts as she gifted one of her team members with a swanky new car on the occasion of Dussehra. The actress's video went viral on the internet on Monday in which she can be seen handing over the car keys to him and also performing puja. Dressed in a traffic policeman's costume, Jacqueline looks excited in the video as she reveals her gift to her team member. The member has been with the actress since she made her debut in Bollywood and she wanted to surprise him on his festival.

Jacqueline was on the sets shooting for her next film when the car arrived and she performed puja along with other team members. This isn't the first time, earlier, Jacqueline had gifted a car to her make-up artist. Check out the video here-

Recently, Jacqueline hit the 46 million mark on Instagram. The 'Kick' actor took to the photo-sharing platform and shared a set of three of her nearly-topless pictures where she is seen holding a bunch of yellow and pink roses against herself. The actress expressed her gratitude to her fans by sharing pictures from her latest photoshoot and her followers were in awe of her beauty. The pictures are captured in a soothing white backdrop to add to the aesthetics. "Love you, thank you," she wrote in the caption of one of the pictures.

Jacqueline Fernandez had earlier last week resumed work after a seven-month-long covid-induced hiatus. She was seen sporting white coloured trousers in the pictures. Soon after she began shooting, two members of her team tested COVID19 positive however, she tested negative.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage