Jacqueline Fernandez adopts two Maharashtra villages, pledges to take care of over 1500 people

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of celebrities have come forward to help the needy. Everyone is lending helping hands to the stranded migrant workers or to the people who lost their jobs and are unable to afford the basic necessities. Adding to the list is the name of actress Jacqueline Fernandez who on the occasion of her birthday that falls on August 11 decided to adopt two Maharashtra villages namely- Pathardi and Sakur for a period of three years. The actress in an interview with Times of India revealed that she will be taking care of the food supplies to those inhabitants of these villages, who are malnourished.

Talking about the initiative, she told the portal, "This has been on my mind for a while now. It has also been a difficult year for everyone due to the ongoing pandemic. Some of us have been lucky, but a section of the society has been struggling even for basic necessities. Around 1,550 people will be looked after as a part of this project. People from the villages, including caregivers and children, will be screened for malnutrition. Awareness sessions will also be held for them. We plan to provide information and support to 150 women to enable them to take care of newborn babies, and seven frontline workers will be given training and on-the-job assistance."

Further, she said, "We plan to track the health of 20 families, who will be provided with the means to overcome malnutrition, and 20 women will receive support from conception till childbirth to ensure that they are healthy. Also, 20 children will be treated for malnutrition, and 20 kitchen gardens will be set up in the villages. Giving back to society is something that my parents have taught me, and they were extremely supportive of this decision of mine."

Jacqueline was last seen in the Netflix film 'Mrs Serial Killer' directed by Shirish Kunder, also starring Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina. Later she was seen in music video - Tere Bina opposite Salman Khan and was shot at the superstar's Panvel farmhouse where she had been staying during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Next up, she has Lakshya Raj Anand’s Attack in the pipeline that will mark her onscreen reunion with Dishoom co-star John Abraham. It is also said that she will a part of the second installment of the 'Kick' franchise.

