Jackie Shroff's makeup artist Shashi Satam dies: 'He will always be in deepest corner of my heart'

Jackie Shroff's makeup artist Shashi Satam

Jackie Shroff's makeup artist Shashi Satam, who worked with the actor in movies "Hero", "Parinda" and "1942: A Love Story", passed away at a hospital in Mumbai. He breathed his last on Monday at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. He was in his 70s. Jackie, 64, took to Twitter on Tuesday to mourn the demise of his make-up man of 37 years. “Shashi Dada Will always be in deepest corner of my heart. My make up person for 37 years passed away," he wrote.

Speaking to PTI, the actor's wife Ayesha Shroff said Satam was keeping unwell and last week he suffered a stroke. "He was pretty frail since before last year’s lockdown. But he used to still sit on the set while his assistant did my husband’s makeup. Last Wednesday he fell in his bathroom and had a stroke and passed away yesterday," Ayesha told PTI.

During his decades long career, Satam also worked on popular films like "Karz", "Teri Meherbaniyan", "Kaash", "Kyon Ki" and "Hulchul".

Talking about Jackie, he was last seen in the recently released film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. "Radhe", Jackie's latest outing is a Prabhu Deva-directed action drama that co-stars Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda with the film's talismanic hero Salman. The film released on May 13 on the occasion of Eid in India, on the pay-per-view platform Zeeplex.

Apart from this, he was also seen in web series, OK Computer and OTT film Hello Charlie. He also has films like Phone Bhoot, Sooryavanshi and web show, Criminal Justice in his list of upcoming projects.