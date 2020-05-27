Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ANDREABOCELLIOFFICIAL Italian music icon Andrea Bocelli survives COVID-19

Italian music icon Andrea Bocelli has confirmed that he had tested positive for the coronavirus in March, adding that he made "full recovery" before his historic Easter Sunday webcast at the Milan cathedral.

In a Facebook post shared on Tuesday, the opera singer explained he did not reveal his diagnosis earlier because he wanted to protect his family's privacy, reports variety.com.

The 61-year-old added that he hid the news because he didn't want to "unnecessarily alarm" his fans, saying that he has donated his blood to help researchers find a cure for coronavirus.

"The pandemic which has shaken the world has also affected -- albeit mildly --- me and certain members of my family," Bocelli said, adding: "I certainly didn't want to unnecessarily alarm my fans and also wished to protect my family's privacy."

He continued: "We were fortunate enough to have a swift and full recovery by the end of March. Given the chance to donate blood to help find a cure for Covid, my response was an immediate ‘yes'. A modest -- but fundamental -- gesture, through which I am playing my small part."

Last week in an interview with the Wall Street Journal, the singer revealed his family had been sick with COVID-19.

"I was able to be with my entire family and we all got infected. We had a fever, then we were cold, and then we got a little bit of a cough," he said.

Bocelli, who has been blind since age 12, broke YouTube records last month on Easter Sunday with his "Music For Hope" concert. The performance was viewed by more than 28 million people worldwide in its first 24 hours and has currently been viewed more than 40 million times.

