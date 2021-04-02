It's prep time for Katrina Kaif. Seen her insane workout video yet?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINA KAIF Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif is one of those rare Bollywood celebrities who take extra measures to stay fit and healthy. Not only does Katrina follow a strict diet, but she also makes sure to follow her gym routine. Motivating her fans to sweat it out in the gym, the actress often posts workout videos. On Friday, she shared another such video and shared the key ingredients that define her success.

Katrina posted a video on Instagram, where she is seen engaged in a high-intensity workout. From acing push-ups to lifting weights to high kicks, the actress absolutely crushes it in the gym. "Learning new things, finding my flow, force nothing, let it happen #preptime," Katrina wrote alongside the clip.

Katrina did not share what project she has started preparations for, although she is said to have heavy-duty stunts in the upcoming Salman Khan co-starrer "Tiger 3".

A few days back, the actress shared her mantra for being fit. She posted a picture of herself where she spells out what she does in the day to be in shape. Eat, sleep, train, repeat," she noted.

Recently, Katrina announced on social media that she has started working on a new film. However, she did not give out any details of the upcoming project. She posted a stunning picture wearing a blue crop top and denim shorts. She completed the look with open hair and minimal makeup.

"New day New haircut New film," she captioned the picture.

Katrina's next release is "Sooryavanshi", opposite actor Akshay Kumar. The film directed by Rohit Shetty is slated to hit the screens on April 30.

She also has the horror-comedy "Phone Bhoot" lined up. It has been directed by Gurmmeet Singh and also features Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

--with IANS inputs