Ishq Vishk actress Shenaz Treasury diagnosed with Prosopagnosia, says 'I always feel ashamed'

Ishq Vishk actress Shenaz Treasury on Tuesday revealed that she is suffering from an undiagnosed condition that prevents her from recognizing faces. The condition is known as prosopagnosia, a neurological disorder that causes the inability to recognize faces. In a series of Instagram stories, Shahid Kapoor's co-star shared screenshots explaining the meaning of the disorder. Alongside she also wrote, "Yes, I have been diagnosed with prosopagnosia. Now I understand why I have never been able to put faces together. It's a cognitive disorder. I always feel ashamed. I cannot recognize faces. I recognize- Voices "

Sharing the screengrab of the signs and symptoms of the disorder, the actress wrote, "Yes that is me! Takes me a minute to register who the person is, sometimes even a close friend I haven't seen in a while."

She further urged her fans and followers to be kind and understand that it is a disorder and she is not aloof or snobbish. "I have always felt so ashamed that I mix up people and can't recognize the faces of people- even close friends if I see them after a few years- I can't recognize them," she concluded.

A few days back Hollywood actor Brad Pitt also opened up about his possible medical condition, due to which he finds it difficult to "remember people" after meeting them at social parties.

Shenaz Treasury made her acting debut in the 2001 Telugu film Eduruleni Manishi. She garnered massive attention with her 2003 Bollywood film Ishq Vishk.