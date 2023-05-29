Irrfan Khan's son Babil wins IIFA Award; Sutapa reveals late actor 'kept kids away from the limelight'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BABIL.I.K Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar and son Babil Khan

Late actor Irrfan Khan was known for his incredible screen presence and his son Bbail is taking his legacy forward. The young actor bagged his first award at the IIFA event in abu Dhabi for his debut movie 'Qala'. Babil shared the best debut (male) award with Shantanu Maheshwari of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' fame. Reacting to the big win, Babil's mother Sutapa said that it is nothing short of heartwarming

Sutapa Sikdar walked the green carpet at the IIFA Awards on Saturday with Babil and said that her son's achievement has made her happy and emotional. "It feels great. I think great is a generic word, it touches here (heart). I hope and wish that Irrfan is looking up from there,” she told PTI.

Irrfan died at the age of 54 in April 2020, following a battle with a rare form of cancer. Sutapa said the late actor made a decision to keep his two sons -- Babil and Ayaan -- away from the limelight.

"Irrfan was not very fond of taking the kids to award functions. He kept them away from the limelight completely. So they have hardly been to any award functions,” Sutapa said. She added that her fondest memory of attending an award function with Irrfan was at the Spirit Awards in the US in 2008.

Irrfan was nominated for the best supporting male award for his performance in Mira Nair’s critically-acclaimed drama “The Namesake”. The IIFA Awards and Weekend were held in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Miral, Abu Dhabi's leading curator of immersive destinations and experiences.

