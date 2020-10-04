Irrfan Khan's son Babil watches The Lunchbox for 13th time, remembers father listening to The Beatles

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BABILIKHAN Irrfan Khan's son Babil watches The Lunchbox for 13th time

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil left the netizens teary-eyed as he shared an adorable picture with his father on Sunday. The photo showed young Irrfan holding baby Babil close to him as they share a special moment. Babil wrote, "Death is painful for the living, for those dearest to your heart, but you taught me that death is only the beginning. So I’m here celebrating your life in my mind, divine bitter-sweetness. I was listening to ‘The Beatles’ then you got me obsessed with ‘The Doors’ and we used to sing along. I sing those songs still now, I feel you then."

In another post, Babil shared a couple of pictures of himself going into a room. He shared that he will be watching his father's film The Lunchbox for the thirteenth time. He said, "Going to watch the ‘lunchbox’ for the 13th time like." In another post, Babil shared a video of him trying to play the piano on a guitar.

Babil keeps sharing memories of his father with his fans and tells them about everything that the late actor used to like or do. Undoubtedly, Irrfan was a very creative person and Babil claims that it shows in every corner of their house.

Recently, Babil gave a glimpse of Irrfan's younger son Ayaan watering the grave. In another image, we can see flowers laid out on it. Babil also explained how his father always liked wilderness and trees all around. "Baba liked it wild, Ayaan is staying strong. mamma recently wrote about the wilderness around when some of his fans were worried that it looked unkempt, I need you to understand, he always always wished to be surrounded by the grass and the plants and the trees. Waste and plastic is always removed from that wilderness," he wrote.

"Here's what my beautiful mamma wrote: 'Women are not allowed in Muslim graveyards. Hence, I have planted the raat Ki Rani in Igatpuri where I have a memory stone of his...where I have buried his fav things .I own that place Where I can sit for hours without any one telling me I can't sit next to him. He is there in his spirit. But that doesn't mean the graveyard shouldn't be tended ..but as far as how is a very questionable thing... The wild plants grass have grown in rains.. It's wild and beautiful is what I saw in the photo you are mentioning..it rains and plants come and they wither in the next season..and then one can clean it. Why should everything be exactly as per definition.. And the plants have grown may be for a purpose look closely'," Babil added.

Irrfan died in Mumbai on April 29 after battling colon infection for a while.

