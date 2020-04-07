Image Source : INSTAGRAM Irrfan joins Angrezi Medium costars Radhika Madan, Pankaj Tripathi to watch film's premiere on Hotstar

Bollywood actor Irrfan joined his Angrezi Medium co-stars Radhika Madan, Pankaj Tripathi and Deepak Dobriyal as they all watched the premiere of their film on Disney Plus Hotstar on Tuesday. Radhika took to her social media to share a screenshot of the video chat of them all as they watched the film. In the photo, all the actors are seen including Irrfan. While Irrfan is online, he has hidden the video of his call.

Radhika Madan shared a screenshot and wrote, "The #AngreziMedium squad is preppin’ to watch the #AngreziMediumPremiere on @disneyplushotstarvip! Get your squad to watch the film, NOW! " Along with the actors, director Homi Adajania and producer Dinesh Vijan are also seen chatting in the video call.

Angrezi Medium released worldwide and in certain parts of India on March 13. The makers postponed the film's release in Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir, and Delhi after governments in these regions closed down cinema halls till March end in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Soon after other states and union territories also called for a shutdown, a 21-day nationwide lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24.

Less than a month after its theatrical release, Angrezi Medium has premiered on Disney+Hotstar VIP. Irrfan took to Twitter to share the nmews with his fans on Monday. "Hop on to the dreamy roller-coaster ride with this father-daughter duo as we bring to you the World Digital Premiere of #AngreziMedium only on @DisneyplusHSVIP", Irrfan wrote.

