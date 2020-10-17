Image Source : TWITTER/@AADARJAIN Internet abuzz with Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain's wedding rumours

The internet is abuzz with rumours about 'Student of the year 2' actress Tara Sutaria and Raj Kapoor’s grandson Aadar Jain's, relationship.

Some claim that they are planning to tie the knot sometime soon, while some still questions the relationship.

Earlier, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Tara talking about her secret affair said, “I do believe that if you are with someone, it's very private and sacred.”

The duo was spotted attending Aadar's brother Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s wedding celebrations, together. However, they were also seen in Bachchans' Diwali bash together in 2019.

On August 5, taking to her official Instagram handle, the Marjaavaan' actress wished her 'favourite person' Aadar on his birthday with a throwback picture, where they were seen twinning in white traditional attire. The photo had a sweet birthday note, which read "Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person @aadarjain"

Tara's sister Pia Sutaria too, sharing a picture of herself with Aadar and Tara, wrote: "It’s a Sutaria Sandwich!!! Happy birthday to this absolute star"

In the Images posted by Kareena Kapoor Khan of a family lunch on her Instagram one can spot Tara Sutaria. The pictures include, Kareena's husband Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Tara Sutaria, Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and his sister Rima Jain and the children.

The trained opera singer made her acting debut in Bollywood with a 2019 release 'Student Of the Year 2' film while Aadar Jain has worked in several films as an assistant director. Tara has also been seen in Marjaavaan alongside Sidharth Malhotra. She has performed as a child star in Disney shows.

