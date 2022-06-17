Inside Rakhi Sawant's plush house in Dubai: Her luxuries property will make you go wow | Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAKHI SAWANT Rakhi Sawant

Inside Rakhi Sawant's plush house in Dubai: A popular face of showbiz, Rakhi Sawant who is known for her over the top antics and controversies recently gave her fans a sneak peek into her luxurious apartment in Dubai. With plush interiors, the property looks 'wow' to say the least. In the video, shared by her on Instagram, an excited Rakhi is seen dressed in a sequined sari. She welcomes everybody by singing a song and goes on to show the rooms of her house.

From showing off her beautiful bedroom to giving a fan a look at the drawing room, kitchen and washroom, she says that she loves the space. She also takes the viewers to her dressing room which was decorated in gold and white.

Sharing the video, Rakhi captioned the post as, "Sky is the limit and Skyz by Danube is where my dream home in Dubai now is!! Thank you @rizwan.sajan and @danubeproperties for making this dream come true with such a convenient payment plan. If you are looking to invest and live in luxury in Dubai your search ends with Danube!!"

Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant is making headlines again because of her relationship with Adil Khan Durrani. She posted about him giving her a BMW and also told the media that Adil has purchased a house in her name in Dubai. Rakhi also spoke about how they both are serious about their relationship and that he also introduced her to his family. Here are some photos and video of Rakhi and her boyfriend Adil

However, Adil said that there is some resistance from his family but he also appreciated Rakhi for telling him about her past.

Rakhi had recently claimed that she got a call from his former girlfriend Roshina Delvari, who told Rakhi about the number of times she met Adil and she called Rakhi to ask her to stay away from him.