  5. Inside Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir-Alia's Christmas 2020 celebrations. Photos and videos

From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain, all the family members of the Kapoor Khandaan were present to keep up with the tradition of Christmas lunch and celebrate the day together.

New Delhi Published on: December 26, 2020 8:27 IST
Like every year, the Kapoor's hosted a Christmas lunch for the family on Friday. From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain, all the family members were present to celebrate the day together. Later in the evening, Karisma Kapoor and others took to their social media to share the inside photos and videos which went viral instantly. Karisma shared multiple pictures with Bebo and Ranbir Kapoor. On the other hand, Kareena also shared a family picture from the lunch and wrote, "The tradition continues... and so does the screaming... la familia forever."

Kareena also revealed that they missed Rishi Kapoor's family- Neetu and Riddhima Kapoor. She wrote, "All covid tested rocking and rolling... Merry Xmas people.. Missed @neetu54 aunty and @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial"

The Kapoor Khandaan has ben hosting Christmas lunch since years. It has been their tradition and all the family members come together to celebrate the festival together. This year, Rishi kapoor passed away which has left a void. Also, Neetu and Riddhima were absent from the get-together.

Check out more photos and videos from the Christmas lunch-

On the other hand, Neetu and Riddhima celebrated Christmas with Alia Bhatt's family. Soni Razdan shares photos with daughters Shaheen, Alia along with Ranbir Kapoor's family as they came together for Christmas dinner. Riddhima also took to Instagram to share share selfies with the family members. For the occasion, the ladies were seen donned in black. Brahmastra director Ayan mukerji can also be seen joining the celebration.

Check out more photos-

