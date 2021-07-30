Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KAVITAKSUB Indian Idol 12: Kavita Krishnamurthy shares story behind lyrics of 'Hawa Hawai'

Renowned singer Kavita Krishnamurthy has given a plethora of chartbuster tracks over the years. Her song "Hawa Hawai" from the film "Mr India" continues to be one of the most popular tracks that can still make people dance and sing along. The singer has now revealed how the opening lines of the song came to being.

Kavita shared some interesting facts related to the making of the song and how words like 'Assi-Tussi' and 'Mumbasa' were included in this track.

Talking about the lyrics and the recording of the song, Kavita said: "There is a small story behind this song. Laxmiji had composed three to four words. While I was sitting, Pyare bhai was getting the musicians ready. There were actually four words. When the musicians used to open the door and say 'Namaste' to Laxmiji, someone said note down the words 'Assi-Tussi', add 'Lassi-Pissi'. Another said, if there is Hong Kong, there should also be King-Kong."

"Then finally, at around 1:30 to 2 pm, Javed saab came in and said that last night he felt that 'Mumbasa' should be the last word. And that is how the whole thing became an opening intro to the song," she said.

Kavita is going to be the chief guest in the 'Dosti Special with Kumar Sanu and Kavita Krishnamurthy' episode of "Indian Idol 12" on Sony Entertainment Television. On Saturday, veteran Bollywood actor Randhir Kapoor will also grace the Indian Idol stage.

During the weekend episode, Randhir Kapoor's grandson Taimur Ali Khan -- son of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan -- sends a cute hand-made greeting card that says, "I love you, Nana. Take Care.” After the adorable gesture, Randhir Kapoor said he feels grateful and he loves his grandkids more than his daughter Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor.

"Thank you very much for sharing this with me, thank you very much. After the shoot, I will directly go and meet him. Just like how every grandparent loves their grandkids more (asal se zyada sood pasand hai), similarly, I love my grandchildren more than Karisma and Kareena. Because they are my grandkids," he said.