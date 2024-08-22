'I am scared for my daughter...,' Neil Nitin Mukesh breaks silence on Kolkata doctor rape case

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Neil Nitin Mukesh breaks silence on Kolkata rape case

The Kolkata doctor rape-murder case has seen a lot of protests and outrage. From the common man to Bollywood celebrities and international cricketers, everyone is reacting strongly to the matter. Now another Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh has spoken openly about the incident and said that he became emotional after hearing the news and kept crying for hours and thinking about his daughter's future.

The actor cried after hearing the news of the Kolkata rape case

The actor expressed deep sympathy and support for the ongoing protests demanding justice in the incident. Talking to Buzzoka, he said, "The first time I heard the news I was alone at home. My wife and daughter had gone to her mother's house. I was alone at home and as soon as I heard the news, I had tears in my eyes and I cried for an hour being sad. I remember I called my wife and tried to talk to her."

Neil is worried about his daughter's future

Neil further said that as a father, he often thinks about his daughter and with the ongoing events, he is worried about her future. The actor said "I am an emotional man, as many people know me. Know that I am a family guy. I always share reels with my daughter. Like every father, I also think about my daughter's future, tomorrow she will grow up, what will she do, I am scared."

Neil is a family man

Talking about the actor's personal life, Neil married Rukmini Sahay in the year 2017 in a traditional Hindu ceremony in the presence of his family. The following year they welcomed their first child, daughter Nurvi Neil Mukesh. On the professional front, the actor has not yet announced his next project but recently one of his most-watched films 'Lafangey Parinde' completed 14 years of its release. The YRF also features Deepika Padukone in the lead role.

