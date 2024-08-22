YRF announces next chapter of Rani Mukerji-starrer Mardaani, actress to return as cop

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEO Mardaani was released on August 22, 2014.

Yash Raj Films, popularly known as YRF, on Thursday announced a third installment in the action thriller Mardaani franchise, headlined by Rani Mukerji, is in the works. The banner made the announcement on the 10th release anniversary of the first Mardaani film, which was directed by the late Pradeep Sarkar. In the next chapter, Rani will be reprising her role of the tough cop Shivani Shivaji Roy, which the makers stated in a new video is "coming soon".

In an Instagram post, YRF said: "10 years of #Mardaani and the next chapter awaits. Celebrating the feisty, daredevil cop #ShivaniShivajiRoy and the spirit of #Mardaani today. Thank you for a decade of love and appreciation for our beloved franchise. We are inspired.. again... thanks to you. #RaniMukerji"

See the post:

Released on August 22, 2014, Mardaani was both a commercial and critical hit. Its success spawned a sequel, titled Mardaani 2. The 2019 film was directed by debutant director Gopi Puthran, who wrote the first film.

Rani's other projects

The 46-year-old actress was last seen in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, which was released last year. The film performed moderately at the box office and minted nearly Rs 37 crore. For her performance in the film, Rani clinched the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress. She is currently busy with her next project, which is directed by Shonali Bose. The plot and other details about the film are currently under the wraps.

Also Read: Pushpa 2 to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Fans await for release of THESE sequels in 2024 after Stree 2