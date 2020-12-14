Hrithik Roshan vs Kangana Ranaut 2016 case to be investigated by Crime Branch

Image Source : TWITTER/KANGANA, HRITHIK Kangana vs Hrithik 2016 case to be probed by CIU

An FIR registered by Hrithik Roshan in 2016 has been transferred from Cyber Cell to Crime Branch CIU (Crime Intelligence Unit). Hrithik Roshan claimed that he had received hundreds of emails from Kangana Ranaut's mail ID in 2013 and 2014. He had filed a complaint with the Cyber Cell in 2016. The case was registered by Hrithik against unknown people under section 419 of IPC r/w 66 C and D. HriSenior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani wrote a letter to the commissioner of police stating that there had been no progress in the investigation of the case.

Reacting to the same, Kangana Ranaut today tweeted:

"His sob story starts again, so many years since our break up and his divorce but he refuses to move on, refuses to date any woman, just when I gather courage to find some hope in my personal life he starts the same drama again,

@iHrithik kab tak royega ek chote se affair keliye?"

Kangana Ranaut-Hrithik Roshan spat

Hrithik Roshan had filed a legal notice against Kangana Ranaut for calling him her ‘silly ex’ in an interview in 2016. He claimed that Kangana had send endless emails to Hrithik during their alleged courtship back in 2014. Hrithik and Kangana sent each other legal notices in 2016. Hrithik said that he met Kangana on May 24, 2014, at Karan Johar's birthday bash, when Kangana approached Hrithik and thanked him for appreciating her work in Queen, through an email. However, Kangana said that Hrithik himself had provided the email-id on which they were corresponding till May 2014.

"On coming to know of Hrithik's real email ID, you (Kangana) sent a barrage of emails to him. Our client tried to ignore all the emails (total 1439) to him even though it amounted to mental harassment and stress. Besides sending emails to our client you have also been telling people in the film industry about your affair with him and then called our client a 'silly ex'," the notice said.

Kangana, in her notice said: "My client (Kangana) states that it was Hrithik who wanted to communicate from a newly created ID because of his impending divorce. In an effort to safeguard his name, image and reputation your client (Hrithik) time and again malafidely and in mischief hacked my client's email ID and deleted all the mails sent by him."

The feud between Hrithik and his Krrish 3 co-star turned nasty after they slapped legal notices on each other. Hrithik, who was the first to send the legal notice to Kangana, demanded that she apologise in a press conference and clear the air about their alleged affair which he firmly refutes. Kangana had then said she was not a "dim-witted" teenager and refused to apologise. She instead shot off a counter-notice to Hrithik warning him to take back his notice or face a criminal case.

(With PTI inputs)