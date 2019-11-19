Hrithik Roshan flaunting his dancing skills in this childhood video is a treat to watch

Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinkie Roshan shared a throwback childhood video in which the actor can be seen flaunting his dancing skills

Hrithik Roshan's dancing skills are undoubtedly one of the best in India. In fact, the actor is credited for bringing a dancing revolution in Bollywood. With his first film Kaho Na Pyaar hai Hrithik established amazing dancing standards, his Ek Pal Ka Jeena hook step was copied by everyone who has ever danced. And things have just gone better with time his latest Ghungroo and Jai Shivshankar in War, the actor amazed us with his dance.

Looks like dancing was always in him. In a clip that has been shared by Hrithik's mother Pinkie Roshan, baby Hrtithik can be seen flaunting his dance skills at a function. His amazing dance moves in the video convince us that the actor was born to be a dancer.

On the work front, Hrithik's latest release War performed exceedingly well at the box office and the film crossed Rs 300 crore mark worldwide. Starring Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vaani Kapoor War is a spy thriller drama with power-packed action and great location.

Watch War's trailer here:

Hrithik will also be seen in the fourth installment of his superhit superhero film franchise Krrish. There were reports that Sanjay Gupta could be directing the film but now Rakesh Roshan will be directing the film. Hrithik is also expected to feature in Satte Pe Satta remake. He will be essaying Amitabh Bachchan's role in the remake. The film will be jointly produced by Filmmakers Rohit Shetty and Farah Khan.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News