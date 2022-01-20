Hrithik Roshan shares inspirational workout video of 68-year-old mom Pinkie: Gives me hope to get better

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HRITHIK ROSHAN Hrithik Roshan shares inspirational workout video of 68-year-old mom Pinkie

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is impressed with his mother Pinky Roshan and this video is proof! The actor expressed gratitude to fans who encourage her to continue working on her fitness. He shared a series of workout videos featuring his 68-year-old mom attempting several difficult exercises at their family farmhouse. Happy over her mom's determination to stay fit, Hrithik wrote, To see her giving her all to fitness and wellness at the age of 68 gives me hope that we all can continue to get better no matter what the age."

"A big big hug to all of you out there for supporting and sharing this relentless, joyful passion with my mom. I know she has bad days, we all do, and time and again I have seen how hard it is for her to get into the gym and get started. But she does it because of the sense of community she has started feeling with all of you supporting her on insta. So this really is a thank you post for all of you helping my mom get stronger. I wish and pray that everyone out there who is pushing themselves to get better has that support from friends and family. I wish you all a beautiful day," he added.

He concluded the post by saying, "My mom started working out at 58. Just thought I should add that fact for other parents who feel it’s too late for them . It’s NEVER too late . Do it for your kids. They will love you for it." Reacting to the video, Shibani Dandekar sent many hearts, and Preity Zinta wrote, “Wow!"

On the professional front, Hrithik Roshan is busy shooting for the Hindi remake of 'Vikram Vedha'. The film stars Hrithik and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles, with Radhika Apte in a crucial role. Pushkar and Gayatri, the original writers and directors, are donning the director's hats for the Hindi remake as well.

A cult film in its own right 'Vikram Vedha' is a neo-noir action crime thriller film. Based on the Indian meta-folktale 'Vikram aur Betaal', the film tells the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster.