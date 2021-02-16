Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HRITHIK ROSHAN Hrithik Roshan says 'I pray to Goddess Saraswati to bless creative spirit in each of us'

People all over the country are celebrating Basant Panchami today. The morning began with devotees seeking the blessing of Goddess Saraswati popularly known as the deity of wisdom, intellect, and learning. Many Bollywood stars took to their social media to extend greetings for the auspicious festival. While commemorating Saraswati puja and seeking the blessings of Ma Saraswati, actor Hrithik Roshan spoke of hope and positivity.

"Thankful for being. Sailing the tide, I stand here looking ahead with hope & positivity. On this beautiful day of Vasant Panchami (Saraswati puja), I pray to Goddess Saraswati to bless the creative spirit in each of us," Hrithik posted on Instagram along with a picture of Goddess Saraswati.

Hrithik added: "Warm wishes to my industry folks, artists, craftsmen, musicians, scholars, innovators and to all catalysts of creation and growth. Happy Vasant Panchami, here's to new beginnings."

The actor is gearing up to lead the Indian adaptation of the popular series, The Night Manager. He will play an Indian version of the Jonathan Pine character, essayed by Tom Hiddleston in the original 2016 limited series based on the 1993 novel by John Le Carre.

The Indian version will start shooting in Mumbai in April. According to variety.com, the team plans to go to international locations once travel becomes easier. He will also be seen in Fighter, co-starring Deepika Padukone.

The actor was last seen in War, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. He was also starred in the blockbuster film Super 30.