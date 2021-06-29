Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HRITHIK ROSHAN Hrithik Roshan has THIS to say on 'it's all Photoshop' comment on his latest video of him flaunting his abs

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan’s new photos and videos have left us drooling over his sassiness. In his latest entry to Instagram, the actor is seen flaunting his abs in the shirtless video as he looks completely tanned. Sharing the picture he wrote, "Come sun, rain or pain.. Keep going,” he wrote in his Instagram post."

Take a look:

His fans and followers took to the comments section and dropped their love for the actor. Comedian and actor Vir Das commented, “Awesome! I hate that I ate three biscuits right before watching this.” Replying to him, Hrithik wrote, “I’ll have them too if they’d make me as witty as you.” Actor Toranj Kayvon joked, “It’s all photoshop guys. He eats pizza.” To this, Hrithik replied, “@toranjkayvon haha only with health freaks like you!” Actor Tiger Shroff called him ‘baap’, while actor Arjun Kapoor dropped a fire emoji.

Fans also showered praise on Hrithik. “How are we supposed to survive this?” one asked, while another wrote, “Just speechless after seeing your abs.” A third commented, “Greek god is back.” A fourth said, “Most handsome man for a reason.”

Hrithik treated his fans with an exciting update on the occasion of his blockbuster superhero film Krrish clocking fifteen years. To mark the milestone Hrithik promised the return of the popular franchise with the fourth movie in the series. "The past is done. Let's see what the future brings. #15YearsOfKrrish #Krrish4," teased Hrithik Roshan in a 13-second video clip on Instagram which saw him in his superhero avatar.

Meanwhile, Hrithik will be seen next in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, which is said to be an action drama high on patriotism. The film was announced on his 47th birthday, earlier this year. It marks his maiden collaboration with actor Deepika Padukone. Fighter is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 30, 2022.