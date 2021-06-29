Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONU SOOD Sonu Sood's fan walks from Hyderabad to Mumbai to meet him, actor says ‘don’t risk your lives by doing this’

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been winning the hearts of people due to his philanthropic activities during the crucial times of time COVID. Recently, Sonu took to Instagram stories and mentioned a fan who came walking all the way from his hometown in Hyderabad to meet the actor at his Mumbai residence. Sonu pleaded with everyone to not risk their lives to prove their adulation for him.

Sonu shared a picture with the fan, Raghu on his Instagram stories. Sharing the picture Sonu wrote, “Raghu, walked all the way from Hyderabad to Mumbai and reached home at 11 pm. He’s the third person who’s come walking. I have no words to express my gratitude towards everyone for all the love.. but want to request you all not to risk your lives by doing this.”

In the picture his fan is seen holding a banner which loosely translates into – “Sonu Sood my journey, my win. Walkathon – Hyderabad to Mumbai.” Presumably, Ragu walked from Hyderabad to Mumbai to meet the actor.

Earlier also, Venkatesh, a fan of Sonu Sood, walked barefoot from Hyderabad to Mumbai to meet the actor. Sharing a photo of himself with his fan, the actor wrote, "Venkatesh, this boy walked barefoot all the way from Hyderabad to Mumbai to meet me, despite me making efforts to arrange some sort of transportation for him to come here. He is truly inspiring and has immensely humbled me (sic)."

Sonu Sood added that he doesn't want people to take troubles to meet him. He wrote, "Ps. I, however, don’t want to encourage anyone to take the trouble of doing this, love you all (sic)."

Sonu Sood has been actively helping people cope with the Covid crisis. From airlifting those stuck at different places to arranging beds and oxygen for those in need, he has come forward to be there for anyone who asked for help.

As a part of his initiative, the actor has been giving in oxygen cylinders and oxygen concentrators to varied hospitals and organizations to help save people amidst the ongoing pandemic. Sonu Sood has promised to set up as many as 18 oxygen plants across various states of India.