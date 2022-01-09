On Hrithik Roshan's birthday, Vikram Vedha makers to release first glimpse; know all about film here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HRITHIK ROSHAN Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan's fans are in for a double a treat on Monday. Bollywood's Greek God Hrithik Roshan is all set to turn 48 on Monday and the makers of his upcoming film 'Vikram Vedha' will make it ultra special by unveiling his first look from the movie. "On the occasion of Hrithik Roshan's birthday tomorrow, makers of #VikramVedha to reveal his first glimpse as Vedha," shared the makers of the film. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on September 30, 2022.

Ahead of the reveal of the first glimpse, here's everything you need to know about the film:

Cast of Vikram Vedha

Besides Hrithik Roshan, the film also stars R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi, Radhika Apte and Saif Ali Khan.

Makers of Vikram Vedha

The movie is directed by writer-directors Pushkar and Gayatri. It is produced by T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and YNOT Studios.

Plot of Vikram Vedha

The film, a neo-noir action thriller based on the Indian folktale 'Vikram aur Betaal', tells the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster.

In March 2018, director duo Pushkar–Gayathri announced that they would be directing the Tamil film's Hindi remake. A year later, In August 2019, it was confirmed that Saif Ali Khan will star as the police officer, the role essayed by R Madhavan as Vikram and Aamir Khan will be seen as the gangster played by Vijay Sethupathi (Vedha) in the Tamil original. Radhika Apte has been signed to reprise the role of Shraddha Srinath

The team was to begin shooting in mid-2020, however, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic in India the film was delayed. Principal photography began in October 2021.

Vikram Vedha release date

The film is scheduled to hit the screens on September 30, 2022.