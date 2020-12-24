Hrithik Roshan appreciates Gal Gadot for being perfect Wonder Woman, latter says 'So glad you enjoyed'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HRITHIK ROSHAN Hrithik Roshan appreciates Gal Gadot for being perfect Wonder Woman

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan recently watched the latest superhero adventure, Wonder Woman 1984. The actor checked into his 'wonderland' with his former wife Sussanne Khan and their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan and thanked Hollywood star Gal Gadot for being the perfect Wonder Woman on screen. The actor and his family visited a theatre in Mumbai to watch the film, wearing masks.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Hrithik wrote "Just watched WONDER WOMAN. Exhilarating experience. My childhood crush(WW) and my first love (movies) together with the BIG cinema IMAX experience! Doesn’t get any better than this. Thank you @GalGadot for being the perfect WONDER WOMAN. And congratulations to the entire team!

Just watched WONDER WOMAN. Exhilarating experience. My childhood crush(WW) and my first love( movies) together with the BIG cinema IMAX experience! Doesn’t get any better than this. Thank you @GalGadot for being the perfect WONDER WOMAN .

And congratulations to the entire team! pic.twitter.com/x2gk7u0UD2 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) December 23, 2020

Reacting to the actor's tweet, Gal Gadot thanked him for watching her movie. Hrithik has shared a bunch of pictures from the theatre, lauding the film and Gal’s performance. She wrote, “So glad you enjoyed the movie @iHrithik! Wishing you and yours a happy holiday.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Hrithik had shared a picture of himself and his family as they watched the movie together at a cinema hall. “Home is where the heart is, My wonderland. #CinemasAreBack & so am I! Now watching #WonderWoman84 in my other super hero mask. Good job @INOXmovies n Rajendar for empowering us with a safe movie watching experience," the Krishh actor wrote.

In his post, Hrithik described his experience as 'so much fun'. He added, "This was so much fun! Nothing and I mean nothing comes close to the real experience of watching a movie on the big screen. The sound, the projection, the safety precautions taken by the cinema was all outstanding! Well done to the INOX team."

The film is a sequel to the 2017 hit Wonder Woman, with Gal Gadot reprising the titular superhero and her alter ego Diana Prince. It is directed by Patty Jenkins.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the 2019 blockbuster hit War, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. He was also starred in the film Super 30, last year.