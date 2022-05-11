How Sonu Sood gets money for his philanthropic work? Actor reveals

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONU SOOD Sonu Sood

How Sonu Sood gets money for his philanthropic work? Many have been asking ever since the actor's name was highlighted for helping migrants and the needy during COVID lockdowns. From arranging transportation for those in need to aiding many with medical and financial help, the actor went out of his way to help organisations and individuals.

The Bollywood actor was praised by people and many dubbed him their "messiah" because he helped at a time when everyone was concerned about their own survival. Recently, speaking to a magazine, the actor revealed how he has been able to pull off the philanthropic work and arrange monetary funds for the past two years.

"For my last few endorsements, all the money that I have earned, I have asked them to give it to charity. Sometimes they give it directly to a school or hospital, sometimes they route it through our charity — we are open to anything. I will give you a small example: A gentleman called Wilson from Aster Hospitals connected with me on a recent trip to Dubai and said the group would like to collaborate with me in helping people with their medical needs," the actor told The Man Magazine.

"So, I said that I’ll promote the hospitals, but give me 50 liver transplants. That is almost Rs 12 crores in value. As we speak, there are two transplants happening for people who would never be able to afford these surgeries. That’s the magic of connecting the right dots. People come to you and say how can we help and we find a way," he added.

On the work front, Sonu is currently busy hosting the new season of MTV Roadies - Journey in South Africa. He is seen guiding and mentoring the contestants through the challenging, gritty and super-fun journey of the show. The new season is laced with picturesque locales and adventurous tasks with a revamped format.

As for films, he will soon be seen sharing space with Akshay Kumar in the historical action drama film 'Prithviraj'. The period film has been helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who has a penchant for historical stories and whose notable works include titles like the 2003 period drama 'Pinjar' and epic Indian TV historical drama 'Chanakya'.

Also starring Manushi Chillar, the film is gearing up for a theatrical release on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.