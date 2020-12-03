Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENAKAPOORKHAN How mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan's breakfast looks like? Watch her first Instagram reel

Mom-to-be actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Thursday shared her very first Instagram reel that featured her glowing and enjoying the winter sun. The 'Jab We Met' actor is seen holding a dressed in a red and blue coloured sweatshirt with a cup of coffee in her hand in the reel. "Breakfast with Beboo...#feelitreelit," she captioned the video. She is currently enjoying a vacation in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala with her family including actor Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur. The 'Omkara,' actor is expecting her second baby with her superstar husband.

The expecting mother chose to tie her hair in her signature bun while she basks in the winter sun with a reddish glow on her face. Have a look at her video here:

The reel received several comments from the fans of the 40-yar-old actor including actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Kapoor. On Monday treated her fans to some unseen glimpses as she shared a stunning scenic shot and captioned it, "Incredible India."

The 'Jab We Met' star then went on to share two adorable photos. In the first picture, Kareena is seen posing for the camera with Saif Ali Khan and their little son Taimur. The toddler can be seen wearing a cute beanie and warm winter clothes like his mum and dad. In the photographs, Kareena looked stylish in her athleisure and pink winter jacket. The second photo shows Saif and Kareena posing for a group photo with the hotel staff where they were staying. The 'Ra One' star also thanked them for their hospitality as she called it the 'most memorable stay'.

Apart from these pictures, earlier in the day, Kareena also shared a close-up selfie in a post in which she flaunted her flawless skin. The actor captioned her photo, "Pink in Palampur," as she looked striking in kohl-lined eyes and pink lips were the most striking features in the photo.

The 'Jab We Met,' actor got a hands-on experience of pottery at Dharamshala's Dharamkot Studios. "Pot, pot, pottery with the lil man Dharamkot studio such brilliant stuff," the 40-year-old actor wrote in the caption expressing her excitement with the place.

Of late, the mom-to-be actor has been updating fans on here activities by posting pictures and videos.

-With ANI inputs