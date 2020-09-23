Image Source : INSTAGRAM How Amitabh Bachchan inspired 'Khaali Peeli' director Maqbool Khan

Filmmaker Maqbool Khan, who directs the upcoming Ishaan Khatter-Ananya Panday starrer Khaali Peeli, says it was veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan who inspired him to enter the world of films. "I am a die hard fan of Mr. Amitabh Bachchan. I grew up watching his movies. In my childhood days, I used to imitate his style a lot. Basically, he inserted a 'filmy' keeda in me. He is a huge inspiration to me. His movies always kept me at the edge of my seat and ignited a spark in me to pursue career in film industry," Khan tole IANS.

Before becoming a full-fedged director, Maqbool used to assist filmmaker Anubhav Sinha. He learned everything about films on the sets. "I come from a small town in Rajasthan. When I came to Bombay, I assisted Anubhav Sinha sir for 10 years. I learnt everything about movies on the sets. I never visited any film institute. Anubhav sir is my real guru. After assisting him, I came up with my first film 'Kabootar' in 2006, and since then my real journey as a filmmaker started," he added.

Maqbool is extremely happy to direct the film "Khaali Peeli". "It took almost 23 years to reach here. Slowly and gradually I have achieved my mark in the industry. It's totally worth the wait. Happy that I have directed film of such great scale. Couldn't ask for more," he said while speaking about "Khaali Peeli".

I am happy that the film has come out exactly the way I have seen Mumbai in my years of growing up as an individual. Today, we have released the official trailer of the film and I hope that the viewers are enjoying it and they will watch our film," Maqbool Khan said.

He added that Mumbai plays an important role in the storyline: "It's a fun Bollywood commercial entertainer that has action, romance, humour and thriller elements in it. I think this film will take us back in the time of old Mumbai, which was known as Bombay in the nineties."

"We have tried to show the underbelly of Mumbai in the film. In fact, the title of the film is typical Mumbai slang and all characters of the film including Ananya and Ishaan's characters have a certain Mumbaiya tone and mannerism. The film has the nineties vibe of Mumbai yet we have tried to present it in a contemporary setup," said the filmmaker.

