How Aayush Sharma's 'relaxed Sunday' looked like post 'Antim' shoot

Actor Aayush Sharma on Sunday enjoyed his leisure time at home after the star completed the shooting for his upcoming film 'Antim: The Final Truth'. The 'Loveyatri' star, who has been vigorously training and shooting for the action-thriller since months, took to Instagram and shared a sunkissed picture. Engrossed in his tight routine with back to back shoot schedules across Pune and Mumbai, Sharma has proven his sheer dedication and perseverance through the months. Taking no breaks from his schedules, Sharma has been consistently shooting for his first action-thriller.

Having wrapped the shoot of the film, the actor was seen currently enjoying his leisure time at home. Sharma shared his sunkissed picture in which he sported a black crew neck T-shirt. Alongside the picture, he wrote, "A very happy and a relaxed Sunday".

The actor has stunned the audience with his remarkable transformation as he sports a bulked-up body for his character of a dreaded gangster in the film. He recently impressed fans with his new look for the film by sharing few stills.

Aayush made his debut with the 2018 romantic drama movie 'Loveyatri' opposite Warina Hussain where he portrayed the role of a cute and bubbly boy. However, this time he enters new waters in an action movie opposite superstar Salman Khan.

-With ANI inputs