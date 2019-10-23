Wednesday, October 23, 2019
     
Housefull 4: Akshay Kumar teaches how to ace 'Bala challenge' and signature 'Aaaeeehhh' in a hilarious way

Housefull 4 starring  Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles is going to release on September 25th.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 23, 2019 14:20 IST
Housefull 4: Akshay Kumar teaches how to ace 'Bala challenge' and signature ‘Aaaeeehhh’ in a hilarious way

Housefull 4- the much-awaited comedy film is round the corner and the fans can't wait to watch their favourite stars like Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde together. Ever since the release of the trailer and the songs of the film got released, the craziness and the excitement amongst the fans arose. Talking about the first challenge which made way was the Bala challenge that became a trend soon after the song Shaitan Ka Saala got released. Not only this, people even tried doing the popular ‘Aaaeeehhh.’

Akshay himself took to his social media account to share a video where he along with others is seen giving instructions to the fans who want to try the same on the radio channel. Sharing the video on Instagram he wrote, "Here’s Team #HouseFull4 sharing instructions on how to do #TheBalaChallenge in Hindi  Do try it if you haven’t already." 

Another video was captioned as, "HouseFull4’s ‘Aaaeeehhh!’ Team #HouseFull4 tried the signature ‘Aaaeeehhh!’ Who did it best?"

The film is directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It is slated to release on the silver screens on October 25, 2019. Meanwhile, have a look at the official trailer here:

