Housefull 4, Marjaavaan sound editor Nimish Pilankar dies at 29

Nimish Pilankar who had worked on films like Race 3, Housefull 4 as a sound editor, passed away at the age of 29. Nimish's death at such an early has left everyone shocked. He was reportedly suffering from high blood pressure that caused fatal brain haemoorrhage. Nimish's first breakthrough came with Salman Khan starrer Race 3 where he worked as a sound editor. Director Khalid Mohammed took to is Twitter to express his condolences over the untimely demise of Nimish Pilankar.

Khalid tweeted, "Sound technician NIMISH PILANKAR, aged 29, passed away. Blood pressure shot up ldng to brain haemorrhage. Technicians r backbone of Bollywood cinema. But does anyone care? It’s hi time the various associations, producers n stars who have more swag than sense did. Right now."

Khalid also expressed his displeasure over the silence among the mainstream Bollywood stars and filmmakers over such deaths.

Nimish's death also started a debate about the long working hours for film technicians. Many blamed work cultures in the industry for putting extra pressure on technicians. Many took to their Twitter to express themselves. Actor Vipin Sharma slammed Bollywood for ignoring and exploiting its technicians.

Actor Mrunalinni Patil questioned if these technicians get enough credit despite working hard. She tweeted, “SOUND TECHNICIAN, NIMISH PILANKAR, aged 29, has passed away...of high blood pressure leading to brain haemorrhage. Point is; does anyone care? Technicians contribute silently n immeasurably to Bollywood cinema. They work long hours coz they love cinema. Do they get credit”

During the short span of his career, Nimish worked on films like Race 3, Housefull 4, Kesari, Marjaavaan, Jalebi, and others.

