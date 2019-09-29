Housefull 4: Akshay Kumar trolls Chunky Panday with Hera Pheri meme

Akshay Kumar trolls Chunky Panday

Chunky Panday and Akshay Kumar are reuniting with Housefull 4 and all Chunky wanted to do is celebrating his collaboration with Khiladi Kumar. The duo has done four films together in a span of 33 years. Woah! That's huge. Chunky took to Twitter to share a photo from the sets of Housefull 4 in which he can be seen kissing Akshay's bald patch.

''Batman&Joker, Bala&Pasta #HF4. 33 years, 4 films and a million memories. Thank you my Friend @akshaykumar,'' he captioned the photo. For those unversed, Chunky is reprising his character Housefull character Aakhri Pasta in the fourth installment of the franchise.

However, this was too much of love for Khiladi Kumar to receive. Instead of going 'aww' for Chunky's adorable message, he trolled him. Well, that's what friends are for. He replied him with the ''overacting'' meme from Hera Pheri.

Chunky then replied to Akshay with his signature dialogue from Housefull franchise. He wrote, ''I'm a joking!"

Housefull 4 features an ensemble cast which includes Riteish Deshmukh, Boman Irani, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde, Rana Daggubati and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a guest appearance. The movie was earlier being directed by Sajid Khan, however, he was asked to quit after #MeToo controversy. The project was then resumed with Farhad Samji on the director's chair.

