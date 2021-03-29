Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANKURBHATIA/NAMITDAS Holi 2021: Ankur Bhatia to Namit Das, OTT actors urge fans to opt for 'safe' festival this year

Holi is here with all its colours and fervour. However, with the recent rise in Covid cases, actors are urging their fans to stay indoors and play Holi with their families. Actress Monica Dogra, who is part of the show "The Married Woman", said that she will be celebrating the festival with a special dinner at home.

"Festivals for me is about sharing little joys and I can't wait to do it again this year. Even if it's just a couple of my closest people for dinner. Quality time is everything after all. I hope the world also pushes for celebrating this festival in the most eco-friendly way possible," she said.

Actor Ankur Bhatia, who is part of the shows "Aarya" and "Crackdown", said that he is making sure to be indoors this year.

"As we are very well aware of the ongoing crisis the world is battling now, hence Holi will be very much from homes now and I will stay indoors and have fun with my family and I would humbly request everyone to stay indoors and stay safe," he said.

Actress Subha Rajput, who is seen as Anaysha in "Bekaaboo 2", said that everyone needs to stay home to appreciate the fact that they are healthy.

"Since the pandemic continues this year, I shall choose to see the silver lining, and I hope that we are all safe and sound in these times of distress by loving and supporting each other through everything," she said.

Actor Namit Das, who is seen in the show "A Suitable Boy", said that he will catch up with his family on Holi.

"Since we cannot go out due to the pandemic, I will be at home this Holi. I think it's great as this gives us the time to actually have fun with our families. This is what I will be doing. I urge everyone else also to not step out," he said.

Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal, who has been part of series such as "Forbidden Love" and "Aashram", also requested people to follow Covid protocols.

"I would request everyone to stay at home, celebrate the festival by eating Gujia, put some gulal in your home Mandir, make rangoli, and play it with your family inside your home. I wish everyone happy Holi, but it stays happy as long as you are indoors abiding by the social distancing norms," he said.

Actress Nyra Banerjee, who plays Angelina in "Helllo Jee", urged people to be act responsibly this Holi.

"This Holi marks one year since the world went into lockdown. It was difficult to contain our celebrations then, and it will be this year too, considering we all love festivals. I just hope we all remember to be responsible for the sake of the greater good, and hopefully, we won't have to do another festival indoors again," she said.

Actor Sahil Vaid, who is part of the show "Silence...Can you Hear It?", said: "Holi is not going to be a safe affair if spent in my traditional ways, so I have decided to spend it with my family."