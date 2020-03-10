Image Source : INSTAGRAM Holi 2020 Pics: Amitabh Bachchan gets nostalgic, Aishwarya Rai clicked with daughter Aaradhya

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared some nostalgic throwback pictures from Holi celebrations that took place at RK Studio during his starting days in the Hindi film industry. The photo collage features little Abhishek and Jaya Bachchan at Prateeksha, and Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, Jeetendra, Shatrughan Sinha, at RK Studios. He wrote, ”Holi hai होली के इस पावन अवसर पर सब को अनेक बधाई, और स्नेह".

The Badla actor shared another post where he looks absolutely unrecognizable.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachcahn took to Instagram to share pictures from the Bachchan family’s Holi celebrations on Monday. The pictures show her posing with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, with a Holi bonfire in the background.

Aishwarya captioned her post, “Happy Holi to All. Love n Light. She added a heart and star emoji to her caption as well. The first picture shows Aishwarya and Aaradhya smiling for the camera, with Aaradhya wearing a pink dress. Aishwarya has a ‘tika’ on her forehead. The next couple of pictures from the post show a magnificent bonfire, blazing away.

Amitabh Bachchan is an avid social media user and in 2018, he shared several pictures of his family Holi celebration. From the traditional pooja to the sweet delicacies and the ‘tilak’ ceremony – Big B’s festivity was truly simplistic. “the Holika has been burnt and the prayers done .. the 'tilak' colours put .. and the special sweetmeat for the occasion 'gujiya' consumed,” Big B had captioned the pictures.

Big B earlier spoke about his family tradition of starting Holi festival by putting colour on the feet of a person who is highly respected and elderly.

"I have no shame in saying that my father respected the people around him. It was our tradition that a person during Holi puts colour on the feet of the eldest and highly respected man. My father Harivansh Rai Bachchan used to put colours on legs of the person who cleaned toilets before starting his celebration," he added.

