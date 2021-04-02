Hindi Medium actress Saba Qamar calls off wedding, fiance Azeem Khan says 'it's my fault'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SABAQAMARZAMAN Hindi Medium actress Saba Qamar calls off wedding with fiance Azeem Khan

Hindi Medium actress Saba Qamar, who was paired opposite Irrfan Khan in the film, has broken off her wedding with fiance Azeem Khan. The Pakistani actress clarified that she has called it off due to 'many personal reasons' and has not met Azeem Khan in her life. The actress added that they have been connected over the phone throughout.

Saba Qamar wrote, "I have a very important announcement to make, due to a lot of personal reasons I have decided to call it off with Azeem Khan, 'WE ARE NOT GETTING MARRIED NOW' hope you guys will support my decision just like you all have been supporting me always, and I guess it's never too late to realise the bitter realities! I also wanted to clear ONE IMPORTANT thing that is: "I have never Met Azeem Khan in my life we were only connected over the phone."

She added, "It's a very hard time on me right now but as we all know 'THIS TOO SHALL PASS' Insha Allah."

Reacting to Saba Qamar's announcement, her now ex-fiance also took to his Instagram stories and said that it's his fault. He shared the actress's post and wrote, "She hasn't write my side of story and yes it's my fault." He repeated, "Yes it's my fault." Sharing a post, he also said, "You have the most amazing soul and you deserve all the happiness in the universe. May God bless you with all the success and love. Difficult roads often lead to beautiful destinations. xx Yes, I would like to take full accountability for this breakdown."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AXEEMKHAN Azeem Khan's post

Meanwhile, soon after Saba Qamar had announced her engagement to Azeem Khan, a woman had come forward and accused him of sexual harassment. The blogger and entreprenuer then addressed the allegations on social media through a video and denied them. Saba also supported him and posting, "I trust you with a heart emoji."

"I really want to thank all of you for showing immense love and support from the last two days. There were some people who said strange things and I really wanted to reply to them through a video message. I only want to say one thing, what is the point of uploading statues on social media. Let’s come through a proper channel," said Azeem in the video.

He added, "I don't understand that why people make false accusations without knowing the fact and reality. You are ruining someone's life just for fame. Our intentions are to purely settle down our relationship in a proper way which is 'Nikkah'. Such people should be ashamed of what they are doing. I don't care about Saba's past, she doesnt care about my past, the thing which matters to us is our future. Trust me we don't care what people are saying. You are putting in an effort which will not lead you to any point. I hope that people will understand what I said and they will not waste their time now in spreading false news."