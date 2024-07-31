Hina Khan shaves off hair amid cancer treatment, fans applaud her bravery

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SNAPSHOT Hina Khan shaves off hair amid cancer treatment

Hina Khan, who made the journey from the TV industry to Bollywood, is battling cancer these days. The actor had announced a few days ago that she has breast cancer and she is in the third stage. As soon as this news came out, it disappointed the fans a lot. At present, the actress is showing courage even in this difficult time and is facing every difficulty with a smile. The former Bigg Boss runner up is also sharing every update related to her treatment and her health on social media. Hina Khan, who did not bow down to serious illness, has recently shared a video, after watching which her fans have become very emotional, but are praising her courage and spirit.

A new glimpse seen in Hina's new video

Recently, the actress shared a video, in which she was seen talking about her skin and pigmentation. During this, she wore a T-shirt and pyjamas. Hina has shaved her head in the new video. The actress is taking chemo sessions. She has also undergone surgery recently. In such a situation, hair fall starts. Seeing this, Hina Khan has taken the difficult decision of shaving off her hair. Let us remind you, that a few days ago, Hina Khan cut her hair after her first chemotherapy session. She had cut her thick black hair and kept a boy-cut hairstyle, but now the actress has completely removed her hair. This was a very emotional moment for the actress. After watching this video, people are praying for her speedy recovery. One person wrote, 'Hina get well soon.' While another wrote, 'It is not easy to smile like this even in difficult times.' A user wrote, 'May God give courage to Hina Khan.'

Watch the video here:

This character got her recognition

Let us tell you, Hina Khan got recognition for the character of Akshara in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. After this show, she also appeared in 'Bigg Boss', where her fearless avatar was seen, and people also started calling her Sher Khan. After this, she also appeared in 'Naagin' and 'Kasauti Zindagi'. These days the actress is busy with many music videos and OTT projects.

