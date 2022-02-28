Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/YUVRAJSINGH Here's how Yuvraj Singh wished 'mama bear' Hazel Keech on birthday

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, on Monday, penned a heartfelt post for his wife Hazeel Keech on her birthday. Taking to Instagram, Yuvraj wrote, "Happy birthday mama bear.. don't eat too much cake alone.. See you soon my babies @hazelkeechofficial." Apart from Yuvraj, former India pacer Zaheer Khan's wife and actor Sagarika Ghatge also extended birthday greetings to Hazel. "Happy birthday Hazel and many many congratulations.. take care," Sagarika wished.

Have a look at the wishes here:

For the unversed, Yuvraj tied the knot with 'Bodyguard' fame actor Hazel in 2016.

In January this year, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy. They shared the news by posting a joint statement on their respective Twitter handles and requested privacy for the family.

"To all our fans, family and friends, we are elated to share that today God blessed us with a baby boy. We thank God for this blessing and wish you to respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world Love, Hazel and Yuvraj," the joint statement read.