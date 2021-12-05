Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN Here's how Taimur Ali fixes mommy Kareena Kapoor's mood swings

All credit goes to Taimur for fixing his mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan's mood swings. On Sunday, the actress, who is an avid social media took to her Instagram account to shared a video of his eldest son on a swing placed in the verandah of their house. For the caption, Kareena punned and gave it a hilarious touch. "He fixed my mood swings," she posted Taimur's latest video garnered attention from netizens who posted their reactions.

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan Pataudi reacted to the post and wrote, "Mahsha'Allah." A social media user commented, "Cutie pie." Another one wrote, "Hahahha caption... so quirky." Take a look:

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor, shared picture of her younger son Jeh, who could be seen following actress' footsteps in pulling off some yoga moves. Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'proud' mother posted a picture of Jeh in a "downward dog" yoga position. She captioned the post, "Downward Dog Y'CEY'CEYoga runs in the family you seeYYY,#8 months Pike position #Mera Beta ai."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena is awaiting the release of her film 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 'Forrest Gump'. The Hindi version also stars Aamir Khan in the lead role. The release date of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' has been postponed again. The film that was announced to release on Valentine's Day 2022 will now hit the screens on Baisakhi 2022.

Directed by Advait Chandan, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' also features Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya, who is essaying the role of an army officer. The major portions of the film were shot in Punjab and Ladakh.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Manish Malhotra: Kareena Kapoor, Karisma, Malaika Arora and others shower love