Here's how Kangana Ranaut responded to Jaya Bachchan defending Bollywood

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut responded to veteran Bollywood actress and MP Jaya Bachchan after she defended the entertainment industry amid the talks around drug syndicate in Bollywood. Bachchan had said that the entertainment industry has been giving employment and revenue and urged the government to support it. Reacting to the same, Kanganaquestioned Jay Bachchan and asked what her children would have been at the actress's place.

Kangana Ranaut tweeted, "Jaya ji would you say the same thing if in my place it was your daughter Shweta beaten, drugged and molested as a teenage, would you say the same thing if Abhieshek complained about bullying and harassment constantly and found hanging one day? Show compassion for us also."

Not just Kangana Ranaut, Jaya Bachchan had also taken a jibe at Ravi Kishan in her statement. Without taking any names, she said, "I am ashamed that yesterday one of our members in Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it. It is a shame. People in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. People who made their names in the industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree. I hope that govt tells such people not to use this kind of language."

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut had said that 99 percent of people in Bollywood take drugs. She even offered to open up about the names of people who have been involved provided she is given security by the central government. On the other, MP Ravi Kishan had said, "A conspiracy is being hatched to destroy the country’s youth and our neighbouring countries are adding to it. The smuggling of drugs from Pakistan and China is being carried out every year. It is being brought via Punjab and Nepal. Drug addiction is in the film industry too. Several people have been apprehended. The NCB has been doing very good work. I urge the central government to take strict action against the culprits soon. Give them a befitting punishment and bring an end to this conspiracy by neighbouring countries"

Just because there are some people, you can't tarnish the image of the entire industry. I am ashamed that yesterday one of our members in Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it. It is a shame: Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan in Rajya Sabha https://t.co/cSvxi5dioc — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2020

Meanwhile, Bollywood's connection to drugs came into the limelight after NCB arrested Rhea Chakraborty in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The actress has been accused of consuming, buying and selling drugs. During the interrogation, Rhea has named Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and fashion designer Simmone Khanbatta. NCB has also found 25 other people from the entertainment industry connected to the drugs syndicate.

