Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hema Malini's life in quarantine: I do yoga, meditate, wash clothes and water plants

Veteran Bollywood actress and politician Hema Malini is under self-quarantine just like most parts of the world. The actress has been in isolation at her Mumbai residence and doing all the household chores. The actress revealed that she has given her cook time to relax as she is happy to do all the work on her own. During an interview with Radio Nasha’s RJ Anmol, the veteran actress revealed that her quarantine period is going very happily as she is getting time to do everything that she couldn't do earlier, because of her schedule.

Hema Malini said, "It’s a little difficult to understand what to do, how to do. Even at home, our mind used to be totally occupied as we used to think about - we have to go to that function, have this appointment, what dress needs to be worn, have to do the packing, catch a flight. I used to go to Delhi to attend the Parliament, then go to Mathura and then go to Mumbai. Now everything is completely cut off."

Opening up about her daily schedule in quarantine, Hema said, “When I have to catch a flight, I don’t do yoga or mediation. Now I am getting full time. I do yoga and meditation in the morning. My trainer used to come for the workout, now I do without him. Now the helpers can’t come and go. The one who is there with me can’t go out. So I don’t give him too much trouble. I washed my own clothes, did jhadu-pojha too. I also watered the plants in the balcony. You feel very independent and you feel very nice that you can do everything and don’t need a servant. I also water the plants on the terrace. The cook is at home so that’s not a problem.”

She added, “All that I said is done in the morning time. When the afternoon session starts, you don’t know what to do till lunch. I am fond of learning music but the person who would be teaching me won’t be here so I am thinking of making a video call to him and learning from him on the phone.”

The actress also revealed that since she had to go attend the parliament sessions earlier, she used to keep traveling but now she has enough time on her hands to do what she likes at home. She said, “Modi ji had said that so many medical centres and everybody else are working so hard for the people, why shouldn’t we? He said the Parliament will remain open till March 31 but I think before that only it became a lot serious.”

